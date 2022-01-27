Beautiful weekend then rain returns next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be beautiful! There will not be any rain, and barely any cloud cover. The sunshine will be out in full swing, before the rain returns for much of next week.

This evening will still be cloudy and dry. So, if you are heading out at all, you will not need your rain gear. Temperatures will be on the cool side however. It will be cooling down to the 40s. Therefore if you are going anywhere, grab that jacket!

Overnight, the clouds will be slowly clearing away. We will wake up to more sunshine Friday morning by sunrise. Temperatures will still be cold though. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few places will only get down to the mid 30s. Either way, you’ll want to have a jacket or coat for in the morning.

By Friday, the clouds will be gone and we’ll be back to sunny weather! Temperatures will start off cold in the morning, but will warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon. Still may need that jacket, even during the warmest time of the day. Overall, this is pretty close to average for late January, and should be great weather to end the week.

This weekend will be almost perfect! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not even be many clouds either. Temperatures will be chilly in the mornings but not as bad. Saturday morning will be very cold, but will warm up nicely to the upper 50s. Sunday will definitely be warmer getting up to the mid to upper 60s! It should feel great after the cold weather we’ve been dealing with.

Monday will start off the week with some wet weather. There will be more clouds that build up ahead of our next weather maker. It will mostly be due to the southerly winds returning again. This will increase temperatures, and should get up to the mid 60s. A couple showers will be likely at times, but it will not be a washout. Rain chances are at 30%.

Tuesday is looking to have more rain return. It does not look like a washout just yet. However I do have a 30% chance of rain. So you will likely need the umbrella on this day. Temperatures though are not expected to cool right away and will be left in the mid 60s for the high.

By Wednesday or Thursday, a cold front will be entering the ArkLaTex again. It is unclear on the timing. Whenever it arrives, it will be strong, as it will cool temperatures back down to below average. There will also be a line of showers and maybe a couple storms as the front arrives. I expect rain for Wednesday and Thursday, just uncertain as to how much. We will be watching this closely over the next few days. Changes to the forecast are certainly possible.

Have a great rest of the week!

