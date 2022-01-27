Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.
The call first went out around 1:30 p.m. and officers responded to Greenwood Lane near Hutchinson Street. Officials staged nearby, but did not want to reveal the name of the specific street for security purposes. A suspect reportedly involved in a recent homicide barricaded himself inside a home there. Negotiators worked to peacefully resolve the situation.
Officials say the suspect, Noel Garner, did not have any hostages.
Police also said nearby residents were notified and are safe.
Garner was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m., police say.
