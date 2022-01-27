Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

The call first went out around 1:30 p.m. and officers responded to Greenwood Lane near Hutchinson Street. Officials staged nearby, but did not want to reveal the name of the specific street for security purposes. A suspect reportedly involved in a recent homicide barricaded himself inside a home there. Negotiators worked to peacefully resolve the situation.

Officials say the suspect, Noel Garner, did not have any hostages.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.(KSLA)
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.(KSLA)

Police also said nearby residents were notified and are safe.

Garner was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m., police say.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center
CHRISTUS opens new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence
The Supreme Court
ArkLaTex judges react to Biden’s promise of nominating first Black woman to SCOTUS
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues
Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades