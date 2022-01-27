Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

The call first went out around 1:30 p.m. and officers responded to Greenwood Lane near Hutchinson Street. Officials staged nearby, but did not want to reveal the name of the specific street for security purposes. A suspect reportedly involved in a recent homicide barricaded himself inside a home there. Negotiators worked to peacefully resolve the situation.

Officials say the suspect, Noel Garner, did not have any hostages.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (KSLA)

Police also said nearby residents were notified and are safe.

Garner was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m., police say.

