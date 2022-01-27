ArkLaTex judges react to Biden’s promise of nominating first Black woman to SCOTUS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - President Joe Biden’s next big decision could be a historic one. Biden said he plans on nominating the first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

The new appointee will fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat. He announced his retirement on Thursday, Jan. 27.

ArkLaTex judges spoke with KSLA on the impact this decision could have.

“I think this is outstanding, it’s long overdue. It’s 2022. It shouldn’t be a shock, but it is a shock in 2022 that we could possibly have an African American female on the United States Supreme Court,” said Judge Ree Casey-Jones, with the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.

