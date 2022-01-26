Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While most fans of the New Orleans sports universe were trying to come to terms with the retirement of Saints head coach Sean Payton, Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson caused a stir with a legion of Pelicans fans that happened to notice something new on his Instagram account.

Fans on Twitter alerted the world that Williamson, who has seldom been heard from while rehabbing his injured foot, posted an image on his Instagram story.

Some fans believe Zion Williamson was sending a sign that we'll be back soon with social media post. (Instagram)

Williamson hasn’t updated his social media much since he’s been away from the team but fans were quick to point out the new activity online. The image seen on his IG story was one of him bringing the ball up the court on an offensive possession. Naturally, fans online are hoping this was sent as a signal that Williamson will be back soon.

New Instagram story from Zion Williamson, featuring a picture of himself bringing the ball up the court in a New Orleans Pelicans uniform.



Could good news regarding a return to action be on the horizon? pic.twitter.com/igHLm5qy4F — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) January 25, 2022

Zion ain’t post on Instagram in 6 months i don’t care what y’all saying, that means something. — ㊙️ (@0TB___) January 25, 2022

Some fans pointed out that they just wanted to hear some good New Orleans sports news now that Payton was leaving the Saints.

Damn NOLA could really use some good news right now… @Zionwilliamson come back! We need a win right now. — Everett Cooper (@the1nonlycoop) January 26, 2022

The update in the Instagram story actually comes from an old post that Williamson made on May 23, 2021, commemorating his second season in the NBA.

So while the post itself isn’t new, sharing it on his Instagram story sort of is, giving hope, or false hope, to Pelicans faithful hoping to see the projected generational talent return to the floor and take an improving Pelicans team to another level.

There hasn’t been much communication from the team or Williamson during this rehab process, which can lead fans towards reading into things that may or may not actually be there. The last time the team and its star addressed the public was Jan. 5, and it was to say that Williamson will continue to rehab away from the team and no projected timeline for return was given.

“Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight-bearing activities. He continues along that path,” said VP David Griffin at the time. “We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

So is there something to Williamson’s Instagram update or is Pelicans Twitter turning into ZionAnon while waiting on a savior?

Even though Williamson has missed over half the NBA season already, if the Pelicans were to get him back soon, it could be really good timing depending on his ability to contribute right away. The team had a disastrous start but is surging as of late, turning in a 4-3 record as of Jan. 11. With an 18-29 overall record, the Pelicans are in 11th place in the West and are sitting two whole games behind Portland who holds the No. 10 spot, a qualifier for the postseason play-in.

Williamson, who averaged 27 ppg per game last season, would be counted on to give a significant lift to a squad with a starting lineup featuring Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Jonas Jonas Valančiūnas who have begun to gel throughout the season.

Western Conference records since Herb joined the Pelicans starting 5 to stay on 11/24:



1) PHX 23-6

2) MEM 23-9

3) GSW 19-11

4) UTA 19-12

5) DAL 17-13

T6) DEN 15-12

T6) NOP 15-12

8) MIN 15-14

9) LAL 14-14



Everyone else is 13-17 or worse — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) January 25, 2022

