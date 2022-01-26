Getting Answers
Willis-Knighton seeking participants in clinical trial on drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in those exposed to virus

(WRDW)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Willis-Knighton Health System is looking for participants to be part of a clinical research study to determine whether a medicine taken by mouth will prevent COVID-19 in people who are household contacts of a person recently diagnosed with symptomatic COVID.

Willis-Knighton is one of the 400 sites in the United States involved in the study.

“We are studying this antiviral medication to find out whether it can protect people exposed to COIVD-19 from getting infected,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini. “This medication is now available through Emergency Use Authorization for persons with high-risk conditions who are infected with COVID-12 because it was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in these patients by approximately 90 percent.”

To qualify for the trial, you must be 18 or older, have no current symptoms of COVID-19 and live in the same home as someone who was recently diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19. Patients who have had COVID, have liver or kidney disease, cancer or any other current infection are not eligible, according to Carrie Kay, Willis-Knighton Health System clinical research director.

Participants will be randomly assigned to take the drug or a placebo by mouth twice a day for five to 10 days. Research visits will be conducted by healthcare professionals at the WK COVID Research Center for free. Patients will also be monitored at home and tested throughout the study.

The participant will not be responsible for visits, medication or monitoring costs. Each patient will get a small stipend for their time and travel involved in their participation.

To learn more about the study and eligibility requirements, call Kay at (318) 455-7290 or click here.

