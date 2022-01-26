Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released shocking video of armed suspects jumping out of a car in the middle of the road and shooting at another vehicle in traffic.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 24.

In the video, three unknown subjects jumped from a red newer model Honda Accord and begin shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passed.

The victim was struck by gunfire, police say. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects then get back into the Accord and flee the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

