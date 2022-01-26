Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Sean Payton is stepping away as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

The announcement came on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Former and current Saints players took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Thomas Morstead, a former kicker for the Saints took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Thanks for taking a chance on me @SeanPayton #WalkTogetherForever — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) January 25, 2022

Cameron Jordan wasted no time tweeting out.

Didn Netflix just make a movie bout our saints Hc yr off? Sheesh thought that was a one time deal.. right — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 25, 2022

Safety for the Saints Ceedy Duce tweeted out.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander also tweeted out:

Coach @SeanPayton appreciate you giving me a another chance to ball! Legendary coach forsure! Wish you nothing but the best in the future ! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) January 25, 2022

The New Orleans Saints tweeted out:

You became our coach after the biggest natural disaster in U.S. history hit our state



You forever changed the culture of our organization, bringing us to unbelievable heights



Our gratitude for the impact you have made on our state, city, & team is immeasurable#ThankYouSean 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bQgRM2l9IF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2022

Marques Colston tweeted out.

Sometimes talent and ability just needs an opportunity to prove itself. @SeanPayton I’m forever grateful for that opportunity.



The impact of your vision and leadership reaches beyond wins and losses- it helped create a culture that’s unmatched.



Enjoy the other side! Congrats. pic.twitter.com/ny5idIsuqi — Marques Colston (@MarquesColston) January 26, 2022

Michael Thomas tweeted out:

Sean Payton is a LEGEND don’t ever forget that ! — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 26, 2022

Sean Payton has been the head coach of the Saints since 2006.

During the 2009 season, Payton led the Saints to the Super Bowl with a victory of 31-17 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Saints fans also wasted no time thanking Payton on Twitter:

One Twitter user said, “Sean Payton was here 15 years, Lmfaoo that’s more than half my life.”

Sean Payton was here 15 years, Lmfaoo that’s more than half my life I appreciate you gang and that saints super bowl parade had the most hoes I ever seen @SeanPayton — Him (@1ReeseRozay) January 25, 2022

Twitter user Traci Nicole Smith, PhD said, " @SeanPayton Thanks for the memories and Super Bowl ring. Best of luck. We will miss you.”

@SeanPayton Thanks for the memories and Super Bowl ring. Best of luck. We will miss you. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/1zQVSWhjnI — Traci Nicole Smith, PhD (@theedepistolary) January 25, 2022

Heather Gore tweeted out.

I’m 💔but I truly understand. I was already mentally prepared but still it hurts. I knew once @drewbrees left @SeanPayton was rolling out right behind him. We are going to miss you Sean with ur little feisty self. 🤣😂 much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️U’ll always be a ⚜️. #saints — Heather Gore (@HeatherGore3) January 25, 2022

Even U.S. Senator Billa Cassidy, M.D. tweeted out something about Payton.

What a loss for The Who Dat Nation. Thanks for all that he did, and may the next phase of his life be as rewarding (unless it is with the Falcons). https://t.co/Bq7eYQbqfn — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2022

