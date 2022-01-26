Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down
Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down(David J. Phillip | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Sean Payton is stepping away as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

The announcement came on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Former and current Saints players took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Thomas Morstead, a former kicker for the Saints took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Cameron Jordan wasted no time tweeting out.

Safety for the Saints Ceedy Duce tweeted out.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander also tweeted out:

The New Orleans Saints tweeted out:

Marques Colston tweeted out.

Michael Thomas tweeted out:

Sean Payton has been the head coach of the Saints since 2006.

During the 2009 season, Payton led the Saints to the Super Bowl with a victory of 31-17 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Saints fans also wasted no time thanking Payton on Twitter:

One Twitter user said, “Sean Payton was here 15 years, Lmfaoo that’s more than half my life.”

Twitter user Traci Nicole Smith, PhD said, " @SeanPayton Thanks for the memories and Super Bowl ring. Best of luck. We will miss you.”

Heather Gore tweeted out.

Even U.S. Senator Billa Cassidy, M.D. tweeted out something about Payton.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Report: Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy
New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) dives in for a touchdown against the...
Pierre Thomas weighs in on Sean Payton’s retirement
Sean Payton
New Orleans leaders, Gov. Edwards react to Sean Payton’s retirement