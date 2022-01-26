Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica

Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica, according to news reports from the Central American country.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica, according to news reports from the Central American country.

New agencies in Costa Rica reported that Roland Terrell, 58, and his wife Terri Terrell, 56, were killed as was Racheal Abadie, 50.

Video released by Costa Rican news agencies showed the vehicle in which the three were riding making a U-turn when it was struck by another vehicle.

Racheal Abadie’s husband, Andre Abadie, was injured in the crash.

The Terrells owned Terrell and Associates in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
Councilmembers comment ahead of mayor's police chief pick
Councilmembers comment ahead of mayor's police chief pick
This hearse, shown here at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, carried the late civil...
Hearse used to carry Martin Luther King Jr.’s body in Memphis being shown in Natchitoches
Teacher shortage impacting the ArkLaTex
Teacher shortage impacting the ArkLaTex
City of Shreveport to put 270 pole cameras for Real Time Crime Center
City of Shreveport to put 270 pole cameras for Real Time Crime Center