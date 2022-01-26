Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Super Bowl attendees must wear given KN95 masks

FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant...
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles is preparing to ensure the Super Bowl in February is not a super-spreader COVID-19 event.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said attendees will be given KN95 masks that must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The NFL also plans to distribute 60,000 at-home COVID test kits to people at the LA Convention Center, where an interactive football theme park is launching the week before the game.

Vaccination sites will also be set up at the convention center.

Anyone who gets a first, second or booster dose will be allowed to enter for free.

To ensure people know their status before any of these events, the NFL is offering on-site testing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the LA Convention Center.

The positivity rate in Los Angeles County has dropped to 14%, but there’s still an average of about 32,000 new infections per day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick
A computer monitor in the Red River Radio station in Shreveport displays a photograph of Walden...
Longtime public radio show host dies
Willis-Knighton seeking participants in clinical trial on drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in those exposed to virus
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Report: Shark bites on the rise again