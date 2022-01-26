2 people escape Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Shreveport Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call after 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 to the 4000 block of Joplin Avenue. As they arrived to the scene, firefighters notices smoke and flames coming from the home. The Shreveport Fire Department says it took 22 firefighters to put out the blaze.

According to crews on scene, two people were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out on their own; no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation. Fire investigators are working to determine a point of origin.

“During our colder winter months, we typically do see a spike in our structure fires,” said a crew member on scene. It’s very important that your smoke detectors are working because smoke detectors do save lives. They give you few critical seconds to get out of the house for that fire really starts to take hold.”

