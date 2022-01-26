Getting Answers
Report: Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Chicago Bears will no longer interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for their head coaching vacancy.

With the interview being called off, Chicago is getting closer to naming Ryan Poles as their next General Manager.

Meanwhile, Saints head coach Sean Payton took the sports world by surprise on Tuesday by announcing his plans to retire after 16 seasons in New Orleans.

Instead of interviewing, Allen stayed in New Orleans on Tuesday with Payton giving his announcement.

Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Allen is expected to interview for the job Payton leaves behind in New Orleans and reportedly has an endorsement from Payton.

Prior to New Orleans, Allen was the Raiders’ head coach from 2012-2014 before joining the Saints as an assistant in 2015. He became defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Saints defense improved to fourth in fewest points allowed and seventh in fewest yards allowed this season.

