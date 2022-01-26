Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana on Friday, agency says

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) that some of the licensed...
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) that some of the licensed sites and apps will begin accepting mobile wagers this Friday at 8 a.m.(WWNY)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wait nearly is over for Louisiana sports bettors eager to place wagers from their mobile devices. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) that some of the state-licensed sites and apps will begin accepting mobile wagers starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Agency chairman Ronnie Johns made the long-awaited announcement in a brief written statement, but did not specify which companies or apps would be among the first to start taking bets Friday.

“Currently eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8 a.m. Friday morning,” the statement said. “The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Latest News

pick
Shreveport mayor to name his choice for SPD chief
After come chilly weather to end the week we are tracking a pattern change for the ArkLaTex.
Chilly start, but warmer days ahead
Nine candidates have applied for position; they were tested Dec. 9, 2021. Wayne Smith has been...
HAPPENING TODAY: Shreveport mayor to announce his nomination for police chief
Community college could become free for select Louisiana students
Community college could become free for select Louisiana students