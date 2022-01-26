MISSING: Woman last seen in New Orleans on Jan. 6
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported missing earlier this month.
NOPD says Becky Hostetler-Hendrix, known to go by either of her last names separately, or by her combined last name, was last heard from on Jan. 6.
Hendrix is known to drive a blue Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate DJD2581.
Family members say she dyed her hair a dark brown color as recently as Jan. 1.
Anyone with additional information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
