Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach

Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Florida (KLTV) - An East Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Florida jury found him guilty in the death of a Gilmer woman whose body was found on a beach in Key West, Florida.

Billy Baker, 51, of Lindale, was sentenced on January 20 in the death of his companion.

Candice Cooper (Source: Candice Cooper Facebook page)
On Aug. 4, 2017, Candice Cooper, 38, of Gilmer, was pulled from the water on Smather’s Beach, in Key West, Florida, by Baker.

Baker reported to police at the time that he was out swimming a distance from her when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water.

Baker, though found guilty by a jury, has maintained his innocence, including in a letter submitted to the court.

Billy Baker's letter to the court maintains his innocence.
The court recommended that Baker receive mental health counseling, life skills training, and and any substance abuse counseling that he may need.

Baker is charged with second degree murder in the death of Candice Cooper, 38.

Florida police investigating death of ETX woman, possible homicide

