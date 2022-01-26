Getting Answers
Man arrested after reportedly shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new partner

Lionel Stone
Lionel Stone(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after he reportedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

According to authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lionel Stone, was arrested on several charges including aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted second degree murder.

Deputies say on Monday, Jan. 24, EBRSO detectives were dispatched to the 7900 block of Jefferson Place Circle in connection to a shooting investigation.

Once they arrived, detectives spoke with a victim who stated that he sitting at his dining room table when he heard a loud noise and realized his apartment had been shot at, according to arrest documents.

After speaking with a resident that lives above the victim’s apartment, authorities discovered that the victim and Stone had an ongoing feud over Stone’s ex-girlfriend, who is now dating the victim.

Arrest records further detail that during the feud, on several occasions, the victim said he would reportedly receive a phone call from Stone telling him that the would “shoot the house up.”

The victim says he allegedly received a phone call from Stone telling him to come outside.

As he exited the apartment, a man in a hooded sweatshirt reportedly began shooting at him.

Detectives with EBRSO allegedly contacted a neighbor who says she was outside at the time of the shooting and saw a white Chevrolet Impala driving erratically as it left the area.

After reportedly speaking with the victim and his girlfriend, law enforcement learned that Stone allegedly used a car similar to the make and model of the vehicle that left the scene of the shooting, described by witnesses.

The victim allegedly spoke with Stone on the phone after the reported shooting.

When the victim asked Stone why he shot at him, Stone reportedly told him “You walked outside with your head down! I spared you when I shot you! I’ll spin at you again!”

Stone was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond currently sits at $500,000.

