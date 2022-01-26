Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Longtime public radio show host dies

Wally Derleth was Red River Radio’s operations manager and producer and host of Evening Jazz for 22+ years
A computer monitor in the Red River Radio station in Shreveport displays a photograph of Walden...
A computer monitor in the Red River Radio station in Shreveport displays a photograph of Walden “Wally” Derleth, who was the station's operations manager as well as producer and host of its Evening Jazz show for more than 22 years. Derleth died Jan. 22, 2022, at the age of 65.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The public radio community in Northwest Louisiana is mourning the loss of a longtime show host.

Walden “Wally” Derleth died Saturday, Jan. 22 at the age of 65.

He was Red River Radio’s operations manager as well as producer and host of its Evening Jazz show for more than 22 years.

Friend and colleague Kermit Poling described Derleth as a bright light that shined at their station. “He loved what he did here, he loved public radio, he loved jazz.”

Red River Radio posted the following statement on its website and Facebook page:

The staff of Red River Radio is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our friend and colleague Wally Derleth who...

Posted by Red River Radio on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Derleth moved to Shreveport from Wisconsin in the fall of 1994 and started with Red River Radio in November 1999, according to the station’s website.

“His goal was never to be the most popular/polished and all of that,” said Poling, who is the station’s general manager as well as music director for the South Arkansas Symphony, the Marshall Symphony Orchestra and the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet. “He was the most sincere person. And he would just play this stuff that he loved deep in his heart.”

The two were friends for 22 years.

“He would just talk all the time, always interested in what you had going on,” Poling recalled. “He didn’t tend to talk a lot about himself, but he would always ask what was going on with his friends.”

Derleth’s bio on the station’s website also says he enjoyed listening to music, playing golf, umpiring high school and college baseball games and reading “anything by Stephen King or Tom Clancy.” And he was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

Evening Jazz airs from 9 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday. It covers big band and swing as well as mainstream and contemporary jazz.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS

Latest News

Willis-Knighton seeking participants in clinical trial on drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in those exposed to virus
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Alfred Reynolds
Man in hospital after being shot in face; suspect arrested
Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief