Judge rules on the appeal of demoted Bastrop police chief

Bastrop police
Bastrop police(KNOE)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A judge has decided the appeal of a Bastrop police chief who was demoted.

The judge ruled in favor of the civil service board decision to demote Carl Givens.

He was suspended for liking posts on the mayor’s personal Facebook page, which is a violation.

He was later demoted to captain for conduct unbecoming an officer.

The ruling also says Givens can not be considered for the role of chief while the mayor is in office.

