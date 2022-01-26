Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

The impact of crime on tourism in Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says one of the biggest obstacles to improving tourism in Louisiana is the state’s high crime rate.

Statistics show Louisiana has one of the highest murder and violent crime rates in the nation.

“I had a Lieutenant Governor’s conference in New Orleans, and I said you all need to come back for Mardi Gras,” Nungesser told KNOE. “They were like, we are not bringing our kids to the quarter.”

Nungesser believes police need more boots on the ground to combat the problem.

“Two things we need to do,” explained Nungesser. “We need more police. We need to support the police. Plus, we need to keep the criminals in jail.”

The Lieutenant Governor added in some cases, violent offenders are being let off the hook with little or no jail time.

“If you are committing a violent crime, you need to be locked up and put away until you are not a threat to the public,” said Nungesser.

To combat the perception that Mardi Gras in New Orleans isn’t safe, Nungesser encourages visitors to attend Mardi Gras in different parts of Louisiana.

“That’s why several years ago we started promoting family-friendly-affordable Mardi Gras, safe Mardi Gras in places like Monroe, Ruston, Alexandria,” explained Nungesser.

Nungesser added the state’s trash problem is also hurting tourism revenue. That’s why he is chairing the state’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
Councilmembers comment ahead of mayor's police chief pick
Councilmembers comment ahead of mayor's police chief pick
This hearse, shown here at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, carried the late civil...
Hearse used to carry Martin Luther King Jr.’s body in Memphis being shown in Natchitoches
City of Shreveport to put 270 pole cameras for Real Time Crime Center
City of Shreveport to put 270 pole cameras for Real Time Crime Center
Teacher shortage impacting the ArkLaTex
Teacher shortage impacting the ArkLaTex