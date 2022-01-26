HAPPENING TODAY: Shreveport mayor to announce his nomination for police chief
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an early afternoon news conference, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins plans to announce his nomination for the next Shreveport police chief, Wednesday (Jan. 26).
That announcement will happen at 1:30 p.m. inside Government Plaza downtown.
Once the mayor makes his selection, the Shreveport City Council will confirm his nomination. The new chief will then undergo a “working test period” for one year.
Nine candidates from across the state applied for the position. Each passed the required Civil Service exam.
Below are the candidates and their scores:
|NAME
|SCORE
|LOCATION
|RANK
|Samuel Wyatt
|94
|Bossier Police Department (former) (1993-2009)
|sergeant (former)
|Marcus Mitchell
|92
|Shreveport Police Department (former) (2009-21)
|chief administrative assistant (former)
|Wayne Smith
|89
|Shreveport Police Department (1980-present)
|substitute chief
|Jason Frazier
|87
|Shreveport Police Department (2004-present)
|sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator
|Dorian Brabham
|86
|Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)
|sergeant
|Michael Jones
|86
|Shreveport Police Department (2000-present)
|sergeant
|Michael Tyler
|84
|Shreveport Police Department (1997-present)
|sergeant
|Kenneth Wall
|83
|Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)
|captain
|Marcus Hines
|80
|Shreveport Police Department (2005-present)
|corporal
The announcement will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates throughout the day.
