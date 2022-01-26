HAPPENING TODAY: Shreveport mayor to announce his nomination for police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an early afternoon news conference, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins plans to announce his nomination for the next Shreveport police chief, Wednesday (Jan. 26).

That announcement will happen at 1:30 p.m. inside Government Plaza downtown.

Once the mayor makes his selection, the Shreveport City Council will confirm his nomination. The new chief will then undergo a “working test period” for one year.

Nine candidates from across the state applied for the position. Each passed the required Civil Service exam.

Below are the candidates and their scores:

NAME SCORE LOCATION RANK Samuel Wyatt 94 Bossier Police Department (former) (1993-2009) sergeant (former) Marcus Mitchell 92 Shreveport Police Department (former) (2009-21) chief administrative assistant (former) Wayne Smith 89 Shreveport Police Department (1980-present) substitute chief Jason Frazier 87 Shreveport Police Department (2004-present) sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator Dorian Brabham 86 Lafayette Police Department (2002-present) sergeant Michael Jones 86 Shreveport Police Department (2000-present) sergeant Michael Tyler 84 Shreveport Police Department (1997-present) sergeant Kenneth Wall 83 Sulphur Police Department (2003-present) captain Marcus Hines 80 Shreveport Police Department (2005-present) corporal

The announcement will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.