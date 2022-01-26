Getting Answers
HAPPENING TODAY: Shreveport mayor to announce his nomination for police chief

Nine candidates have applied for position; they were tested Dec. 9, 2021. Wayne Smith has been...
Nine candidates have applied for position; they were tested Dec. 9, 2021. Wayne Smith has been serving as substitute chief since Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August of 2021.(Steve Anderson | KSLA)
By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an early afternoon news conference, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins plans to announce his nomination for the next Shreveport police chief, Wednesday (Jan. 26).

That announcement will happen at 1:30 p.m. inside Government Plaza downtown.

Once the mayor makes his selection, the Shreveport City Council will confirm his nomination. The new chief will then undergo a “working test period” for one year.

Nine candidates from across the state applied for the position. Each passed the required Civil Service exam.

Below are the candidates and their scores:

NAMESCORELOCATIONRANK
Samuel Wyatt94Bossier Police Department (former) (1993-2009)sergeant (former)
Marcus Mitchell92Shreveport Police Department (former) (2009-21)chief administrative assistant (former)
Wayne Smith89Shreveport Police Department (1980-present)substitute chief
Jason Frazier87Shreveport Police Department (2004-present)sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator
Dorian Brabham86Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)sergeant
Michael Jones86Shreveport Police Department (2000-present)sergeant
Michael Tyler84Shreveport Police Department (1997-present)sergeant
Kenneth Wall83Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)captain
Marcus Hines80Shreveport Police Department (2005-present)corporal

The announcement will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates throughout the day.

