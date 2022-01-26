Getting Answers
Family Gras 2022: Marie Osmond, Martina McBride among concert headliners

Family Gras’ popular three-day concert series will return to its original site at Mardi Gras Plaza
Jefferson Parish announces Carnival changes for Family Gras in 2020
Family Gras 2022 concert headliners announced(tcw-wvue)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Marie Osmond, Martina McBride and Ann Wilson of Heart top the concert lineup for Family Gras 2022.

Jefferson Parish councilwoman Jennifer VanVrancken announced the music lineup Wednesday at a press conference for the 14th annual Carnival concert celebration in Metairie.

This year, Family Gras’ popular three-day concert series goes back to its roots. After the Jefferson Parish Carnival celebration moved to the Clearview Center in 2019, the celebration will return to its original site at Mardi Gras Plaza across from Lakeside Mall from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.

Marie Osmond & Orchestra headlines on Friday, Feb. 18. Osmond brings her symphonic show to Jefferson Parish after an 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas

Also on Friday, a tribute to local music icon Allen Toussaint will feature New Orleans artists playing his greatest hits.

Performances start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 with David Batiste & The Gladiators, Sister Sledge, Girl Named Tom and Ann Wilson of Heart.

Family Gras will go country for its final day when Amanda Shaw, Lauren Alania, Martina McBride close out the series on Sunday, Feb. 20.

“This is one of the only festivals in the world with music for every age, featuring every genre mixed in with the pageantry of Carnival,” Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president Violet Peters said in a release.

The three-day concert series will kick off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 until Feb. 20, when the Krewe of Atlas arrives.

Beginning in 2007, Family Gras raised hotel occupancy across Jefferson Parish as high as 96% on the Family Gras weekend. A University of New Orleans study reported the event attracted as many as 100,000 festival-goers across a weekend and created an economic impact of nearly $8 million.

For more information about Family Gras, visit the website.

