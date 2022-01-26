Dry and cool for now but rain and warmer weather will soon return

(KSLA) - Weather conditions will be dry with no rain as well as cool with the temperatures. It will be slightly below average for now. Next week poses changes as it will be warmer and wetter.

This evening will be very nice and pleasant. There will be increasing clouds, but no rain. This will slow down the cooling process with the temperatures. So, it will still be chilly, and you’ll likely need a coat.

Overnight it will be very cloudy. This will actually help the temperatures a little bit. It will still be cold, yes. However, if it was a nice and clear night, temperatures would be colder. Lows will be down to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Despite the cloud cover, it will still remain dry.

Thursday will have a few passing clouds but still no rain. It will not be the prettiest weather, but still nice. Then by Friday, the clouds will be gone and we’ll be back to sunny weather! Temperatures will continue to be cold in the mornings, but will warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon. Overall, this is pretty close to average for late January.

This weekend will be almost perfect! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not even be many clouds either. Temperatures will be chilly in the mornings but not as bad. The best part will be in the afternoon when the temperature reaches the lower to mid 60s. It should feel great after the cold weather we have been dealing with.

Monday will start off the week with some wet weather. There will be more clouds that build up ahead of our next weather maker. It will mostly be dur to the southerly winds returning again. This will increase temperatures, and should get up to the mid 60s. A couple showers will be likely at times, but it will not be a washout. Rain chances are at 30%.

Tuesday is looking to have more rain return. It does not look like a washout just yet. However I do have a 40% chance of rain. So you will likely need the umbrella on this day. Temperatures though are not expected to cool right away and will be left in the mid 60s for the high.

By Wednesday, a cold front will be entering the ArkLaTex again. This one will be strong as it will cool temperatures back down to below average. There will also be a line of showers and maybe a couple storms as the front arrives. Overall, the timing does not look to change much. But the amount of rain could. So we will be watching this closely over the next few days.

Have a great rest of the week!

