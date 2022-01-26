Crawfish season impacted by colder temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A favorite tradition among Louisianians got a head start this year.

“We were doing great and getting a ton in early especially in early December and middle December,” restaurant owner Will Chapman said.

But the colder temperatures are impacting crawfish, according to Al Lorio.

“If you start out with warm weather early, nice crawfish will come out and people get excited about early crawfish, and then the freeze will come and knock them right back.”

The cold weather has impacted restaurants like Willie’s.

“Across the industry, I’d say it’s probably been difficult over the last couple of weeks. Since we’re able to capture an earlier season, it will all probably even out in the end,” Chapman said.

He added prices should get back to normal soon.

“I don’t believe it’s going to be that long before we start to see it level back down, but mostly it’s the weather impacting price, not necessarily inflation.”

The size of crawfish has also been smaller.

For some, the wait for spring crawfish will be worth it.

“The social aspect of it, everybody who gets involved is so excited about it. Even when they come to buy live crawfish, everybody’s on their way to having a party at their house and they’re all in a good mood,” Lorio said.

