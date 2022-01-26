Cold an dry conditions to wrap up the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the midpoint in the work week we are dealing with some cold conditions across the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures down in the upper 20s. While we will see ample sunshine today temperatures will stay below average, something you can expect to continue through the rest of the week heading into the weekend. By Sunday we should be able to move back up into the 60s with more mild air on the way as we kick off next week. Don’t expect much in the way of any rain chances until Tuesday of next week when a developing storm system will emerge out of the Rockies potentially bringing more needed wet weather to the region.

We are tracking some cold mornings to close out the week, but the coldest temperatures will be Wednesday morning. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress warmly as we are dealing with widespread subfreezing temperatures across the ArkLaTex. When you factor in a light breeze, ‘feels-like’ temperatures are down in the lower 20s for many of us in the viewing area. While we should get ample sunshine throughout the day, temperatures will stay noticeably below average with highs that will struggle to return to the 50 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of the week and heading towards the weekend we are tracking more below average temperatures ahead for the region. Temperatures should see a slight rebound Thursday, but a reinforcing front overnight Thursday into the Friday will again put the clamp down on our temperatures. While we are tracking a weak disturbance overnight tonight as well as the front heading into Friday we do not expect any rain or wintry chances for the region through the end of the week. Temperatures will likely be the coldest this morning as cloud cover the next couple of days will prevent widespread freezing conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week temperatures will be moving back up above average for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this weekend will start off on the chilly side with highs in the mid-50s, but by Sunday ample sunshine will push highs back up into the mid-60s. Expect more mid-60s on the way as we head into next week as well with dry weather until at Tuesday. Starting on Tuesday we are tracking a developing low pressure system that will likely drive rising rain chances into the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, make sure you layer up this morning! Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.