Caddo releases 7 indictments, including woman accused of throwing kids from Cross Lake bridge

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury released seven indictments on Tuesday, Jan. 25, including one for first-degree rape and six for homicides or acts relating to homicides.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of one of her children, and the attempted second-degree murder of another of her children on Sept. 24, 2021. Ten-month-old Joshua Calif Black died when he was thrown into Cross Lake. The 5-year-old child, whose name has not been released due to age, survived the incident.

Marshall Alexander Adkins, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the October 7, 2021 slaying of Jonathan Bellot. He was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm, or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Bellot, 40, was found shot in a vehicle outside a residence in the 400 block of Ockley Drive.

Reginald Sircoraldewron Grant, 24, was charged in connection with the October 10, 2021, slaying of Boris Decari Williams. Williams, 24, was killed in a home on Lufkin Street in Shreveport and his body was dumped in Lake Bisteneau. Grant also is charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Carl Dewey Grant Jr., 27, and Reginald Daniel Grant, 55, were charged as accessories after the fact and with failure to report the commission of certain felonies, in connection with the Oct. 10, 2021 slaying of Boris Decari Williams.

Sa’Teriq Lajuan Johnson, 22, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 28, 2021 slaying of Treveaughn Grant. Grant, 27, was shot several times in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins, 28, and Jamaria Wanya Cornelious, 26, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 26, 2021 slaying of Nicholas Stafford. Stafford, 30, was found deceased and burned almost beyond recognition in a burned car that had been impounded.

In an indictment issued under seal, Robert Elton Todd, 52, was charged with first-degree rape. The sealing of the indictment is due to the nature of the crime.

