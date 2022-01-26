Body found in Seventh Ward home is New Orleans’ 20th homicide in first 25 days of 2022; woman arrested

Getting Answers
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s body found Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 25) inside a Seventh Ward home has given New Orleans police at least their 20th homicide to investigate in the first 25 days of 2022.

The victim’s identity and age were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the adult male was declared dead at the scene after officers conducting a wellness check found the man inside a home in the 2600 block of Touro Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police did not immediately say how the man was killed. But the department said 45-year-old Tonica Mutin turned herself in, accompanied by her attorney, and was booked with single counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the homicide.

At least 20 homicides have been reported in the city this month, according to statistics provided by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Anyone with information on this Seventh Ward homicide is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

