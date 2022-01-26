Authorities report 3 juveniles shot in New Roads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the New Roads City Police are working a shooting in the City of New Roads.

According to officials, three juvenile victims were shot around 7:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and once new information comes in the story will be updated.

