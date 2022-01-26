ArkLaTex teachers react to Gov. Edwards’ proposed pay boost

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced his spending budget for 2022 on Monday, Jan. 24.

A portion of his proposal plan includeS $148 million to boost teacher pay by $1,500, and support personnel pay by $750.

