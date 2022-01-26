Getting Answers
ArkLaTex teachers react to Gov. Edwards’ proposed pay boost

(WILX)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced his spending budget for 2022 on Monday, Jan. 24.

A portion of his proposal plan includeS $148 million to boost teacher pay by $1,500, and support personnel pay by $750.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear what teachers have to say about the plan.

RELATED: ‘It’s not even gas money:’ Teachers react to Gov. Edwards’ pay raise proposal

