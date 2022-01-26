Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Another La. native is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ as Oklahoma St. DB transfers to LSU

Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during a NCAA college football game...
Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during a NCAA college football game against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse of Shreveport has transferred to LSU, the university posted on social media on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back was first team All-Big 12 as a senior. In four years with the Cowboys, he recorded 195 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, 24 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

RELATED STORIES:

He played prep football at Evangel Christian Academy. He was born in Baton Rouge.

Bernard-Converse is the 12th overall transfer portal pickup for new head coach Brian Kelly.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
  • LB - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
Southern football’s 2023 home game against Jackson St. will be played in Birmingham
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
LSU Athletics lost millions in 2021 fiscal year, new audit report shows
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL divisional round...
Joe Burrow and the Bengals moving on to the AFC championship game
LSU Tigers
LSU adds eight transfers to football roster