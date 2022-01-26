2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Two teenagers were found unresponsive at a home in Bowie County Tuesday night (Jan. 25), and one was later pronounced dead.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office say they got a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. that two juveniles were unresponsive at a home on Twilight Circle. They discovered the home was without power and was being heated by a gasoline-powered generator.

A 16-year-old female was found unresponsive on the front porch of the house. As CPR was being initiated, first responders also found a 14-year-old male unresponsive on the floor of the living room. Attempts to resuscitate the male were unsuccessful.

The female was taken first to a local hospital, then transferred to a facility in Little Rock, Ark. An autopsy has been ordered for the male, identified as Micah Franco.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play, but believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.