Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend, Corlaysia Meaux, 21, on October 11, 2021.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It was a betrayal straight out of a movie: a mother of four murdered by her roommate and best friend. The tragedy and the story revolve around what occurred between two best friends inside their Jeffersonville, Ind. apartment.

On Oct. 11, 2021, Corlaysia Meaux, 21, a person described by her family members under oath in court as loving, caring, and supportive, was stabbed to death. The person holding the weapon was Tynae Couts, her best friend and someone Corlaysia Meaux’s family said grew up with and lived with her.

Corlaysia Meaux
Corlaysia Meaux(Brandi Meaux)

Couts, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to reckless homicide, was in court on this day for the sentencing hearing. Brandi Meaux, Corlaysia Meaux’s mother, sat and listened as the family of her daughter’s former friend pleaded for her freedom.

“This is a hard time for me right now,” Brandi Meaux said. “I mean its constantly opening up a wound. I’m trying to heal, but it’s constantly opening up. Everything just coming out in the open right now. I’m trying to be strong so I’m just hanging in there.”

Corlaysia Meaux’s mother, father, sister, and grandmother each testified in support of Couts getting the maximum sentence of six years on the reckless homicide charge.

Keena Dixon, Corlaysia Meaux’s sister, saw the stabbing happen and watched her sister die. It’s something Sherry Haley, the sisters’ grandmother, can’t get out of her head.

“That’s something I can’t even imagine,” Haley said. “Her being there losing her sister like that.”

Since her daughter’s death in October, Brandi Meaux said it was the loss and the reason why that kept her up.

“I got the (reason) why, but it is not closure for me,” she said. “I got the answer but at the end of the day it’s not going to bring my daughter back.”

Brandi Meaux said she learned the friendship took a wrong turn and ended with her daughter’s death.

Corlaysia Meaux’s family said their focus now is making sure her children feel loved and supported by the family members they do have left.

Couts was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting

Latest News

The Shreveport City Council voted 5-0 on Jan. 25 to postpone confirmation of four mayoral...
City Council delays 4 appointments, including CFO that ex-controller called into question
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Shreveport mayor to announce his candidate for police chief Jan. 26
Some Shreveport residents want Fair Grounds Field restored to its former glory.
Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
Normal hours will resume on Wednesday. However, citizens are encouraged to contact individual...
Caddo Courthouse to reopen Jan. 26
Governor Edwards, state officials, SWEPCO announce new Shreveport facility
RAW: Governor Edwards, state officials, SWEPCO announce new Shreveport facility