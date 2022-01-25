Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice while workers assess and repair...
Caddo Courthouse closed in wake of electrical accident that hurt worker, caused power outage
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
Shreveport firefighters responded to a possible explosion at the courthouse, that later was...
Worker suffers flash burn in incident at Caddo Parish Courthouse

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
Officials say a public works crew saved the life of a man whose arm was cut off near the...
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Shreveport mayor to announce his candidate for police chief Jan. 26