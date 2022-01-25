Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texas schools struggling to retain first-year teachers

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - According to a recent study by the Texas Teacher Workforce, first year teachers aren’t staying on the job for very long.

Factors like COVID-19 and pay are a couple reasons why people are leaving the field. Now, many school districts are calling on the help of substitute teachers to fill the vacancies.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more on the issue from Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Jefferson ISD Lynn Phillips.

RELATED: Caddo Schools in critical need of help

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A former Shreveport city employee is planning to sue the city and mayor for alleged...
Former Shreveport controller plans to sue city for discrimination, claims city engaging in ‘financial improprieties’
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
The federal income tax-filing season is now underway. The filing deadline is April 18, 2022,...
Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS
Police responded to the scene of a vehicle being struck by a train.
Truck hits train in Bossier City; investigation underway

Latest News

Jacob Mills
Haughton man arrested, charged with 3 felonies for sex crimes involving a juvenile
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
WATCH LIVE: Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood