Shreveport mayor to announce his candidate for police chief Jan. 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has called a news conference to announce who he wants to be the city’s next police chief.

Perkins will reveal his pick for Shreveport police chief during a gathering Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the foyer on the first floor of Government Plaza, according to a notice from the city. The news conference will start at 1:30 p.m.

The announcement comes in the wake of the release of applicants’ scores on the police chief exam.

The nine candidates who applied to be police chief were tested Dec. 9.

Wayne Smith has been serving as substitute police chief since Police Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August.

BACKGROUND INFO>>> SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam

The applicants are:

Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)

Sgt. Jason Frazier, SPD terminal agency coordinator (2004-present)

Cpl. Marcus Hines, SPD (2005-present)

Sgt. Michael Jones, SPD (2000-present)

Marcus Mitchell, former SPD chief administrative assistant (2009-21)

Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD (1980-present)

Sgt. Michael Tyler, SPD (1997-present)

Capt. Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)

Samuel Wyatt, a former Bossier City police sergeant (1993-2009)

The scores from the civil service exam have been approved by officials in Baton Rouge and have been sent to the Shreveport Civil Service Office. Perkins also has reviewed the scores.

SCORES

NAME SCORE LOCATION RANK Dorian Brabham 86 Lafayette Police Department sergeant Jason Frazier 87 Shreveport Police Department sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator Marcus Hines 80 Shreveport Police Department corporal Michael Jones 86 Shreveport Police Department sergeant Marcus Mitchell 92 Shreveport Police Department (former) chief administrative assistant (former) Wayne Smith 89 Shreveport Police Department substitute chief Michael Tyler 84 Shreveport Police Department sergeant Kenneth Wall 83 Sulphur Police Department captain Samuel Wyatt 94 Bossier Police Department (former) sergeant (former)

The civil service board says a passing score is 75% or above. Scores are valid for 18 months from the date of approval by the board.

