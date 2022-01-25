Shreveport mayor to announce his candidate for police chief Jan. 26
News conference set early that afternoon at Government Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has called a news conference to announce who he wants to be the city’s next police chief.
Perkins will reveal his pick for Shreveport police chief during a gathering Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the foyer on the first floor of Government Plaza, according to a notice from the city. The news conference will start at 1:30 p.m.
The announcement comes in the wake of the release of applicants’ scores on the police chief exam.
The nine candidates who applied to be police chief were tested Dec. 9.
Wayne Smith has been serving as substitute police chief since Police Chief Ben Raymond resigned in August.
BACKGROUND INFO>>> SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
The applicants are:
- Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department (2002-present)
- Sgt. Jason Frazier, SPD terminal agency coordinator (2004-present)
- Cpl. Marcus Hines, SPD (2005-present)
- Sgt. Michael Jones, SPD (2000-present)
- Marcus Mitchell, former SPD chief administrative assistant (2009-21)
- Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD (1980-present)
- Sgt. Michael Tyler, SPD (1997-present)
- Capt. Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department (2003-present)
- Samuel Wyatt, a former Bossier City police sergeant (1993-2009)
The scores from the civil service exam have been approved by officials in Baton Rouge and have been sent to the Shreveport Civil Service Office. Perkins also has reviewed the scores.
SCORES
|NAME
|SCORE
|LOCATION
|RANK
|Dorian Brabham
|86
|Lafayette Police Department
|sergeant
|Jason Frazier
|87
|Shreveport Police Department
|sergeant/executive officer/terminal agency coordinator
|Marcus Hines
|80
|Shreveport Police Department
|corporal
|Michael Jones
|86
|Shreveport Police Department
|sergeant
|Marcus Mitchell
|92
|Shreveport Police Department (former)
|chief administrative assistant (former)
|Wayne Smith
|89
|Shreveport Police Department
|substitute chief
|Michael Tyler
|84
|Shreveport Police Department
|sergeant
|Kenneth Wall
|83
|Sulphur Police Department
|captain
|Samuel Wyatt
|94
|Bossier Police Department (former)
|sergeant (former)
The civil service board says a passing score is 75% or above. Scores are valid for 18 months from the date of approval by the board.
