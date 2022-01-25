Getting Answers
Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’

Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.

NASA researchers have taken a closer look at the oscillation in its rotation and now think there may be an ocean buried under the moon’s icy surface.

It would be in good company with other moons containing underground oceans, including two of Saturn’s other 82 moons and one of Jupiter’s.

Even though Mimas’ ocean is encased in ice, scientists say it still might support life.

Because of the large 80-mile wide crater on its frozen surface, Mimas is best known for its resemblance to the Death Star in the “Star Wars” movies.

