Providence House reflects on accomplishments in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has created significant hurdles for the organization - but nonprofit Providence House perseveres, just like the individuals it serves.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 1988, the Providence House, a downtown Shreveport nonprofit, has pulled hundred of families out of homelessness. Decades later, the coronavirus pandemic has created significant hurdles for the organization - but, the nonprofit perseveres, just like the individuals it serves.

According to a social media post, in 2021, the Providence House accomplished the following:

  • 17,888 night of lodging provided
  • 8 families graduated (8 adults, 11 children)
  • 20,913 meals provided
  • 16 families attained permanent housing
  • 212 counseling sessions completed
  • 63 families assisted with rental aid
  • 39 people graduated from Workforce Development Program (working with Bossier Parish Community College)

KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos will speak live with the executive director of the Providence House, Verni Howard, to discuss these achievements, the families assisted and what’s next in 2022.

