Providence House reflects on accomplishments in 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 1988, the Providence House, a downtown Shreveport nonprofit, has pulled hundred of families out of homelessness. Decades later, the coronavirus pandemic has created significant hurdles for the organization - but, the nonprofit perseveres, just like the individuals it serves.

According to a social media post, in 2021, the Providence House accomplished the following:

17,888 night of lodging provided

8 families graduated (8 adults, 11 children)

20,913 meals provided

16 families attained permanent housing

212 counseling sessions completed

63 families assisted with rental aid

39 people graduated from Workforce Development Program (working with Bossier Parish Community College)

KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos will speak live with the executive director of the Providence House, Verni Howard, to discuss these achievements, the families assisted and what’s next in 2022.

