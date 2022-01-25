Months after L.A. D.A. declined to pursue, Pelicans center Hayes gets 12 charges related to domestic violence incident

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WVUE) - Back in September, D.A. George Gascon announced that he would not seek charges against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes who was arrested in July following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at Los Angeles residence.

However, in Los Angeles, a criminal suspect can receive charges from the U.S. Attorney General or City Attorney. Through court records on Monday, ESPN confirmed Hayes received 12 charges on Jan. 20 related to the domestic violence incident.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a group that represents city police officers gave a statement to TMZ Sports on the Hayes case on Monday.

“Luckily, when it comes to holding criminals accountable for their crimes, the residents of Los Angeles are not solely dependent on George Gascon and can rely on the United States Attorney and City Attorney to do their jobs,” the statement read. “We’re pleased that the City Attorney evaluated the evidence and charged Jaxon Hayes for assaulting an LAPD officer, domestic violence, and ten additional crimes. It’s disappointing that the NBA has remained silent on Mr. Hayes’ behavior despite the video evidence and its stated zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence.”

A team spokesperson told ESPN on Monday that since before the charges were filed, the Pelicans have worked in conjunction with the NBA on the matter and will continue to do so moving forward.

Hayes served a suspension from the team earlier in the season as a disciplinary response related to the incident.

Hayes was arrested on July 28, 2021, after LA police received calls concerning a domestic dispute between Hayes and his girlfriend. When police arrived, Hayes was outside of the residence. Police requested to enter the home and Hayes refused entry. A tussle ensued that resulted in both Hayes and a police officer receiving injuries.

In the struggle, police used a chokehold. LAPD was ‘investigated for excessive use of force’.

