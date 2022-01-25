Getting Answers
Monroe City Council approves Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy

City Council Housing Plan
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council approved a plan for Mayor Friday Ellis to submit a Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy for five city neighborhoods. The plans will be sent to the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The goal is to improve housing,” explained Monroe’s Director of Housing and Urban Development, Ellen Hill. “How do we improve the quality of life? How do we stabilize the neighborhood?”

The plan applies to five neighborhoods, including the Booker T. Washington, Sherrouse, Renwick, New Town, and Cotton Mills areas.

“This is an area that has gone neglected for a very, very long time,” said Councilwoman Juanita Woods, who represents several of the neighborhoods involved in the plan.

The proposal aims to improve homeownership and infrastructure, fight blight, and increase economic opportunity.

“It’s so important because as you drive through our communities, every other house is something where people have moved out,” Councilwoman Woods explained. “It’s been unkept, just to a point where it needs to be fixed.”

The plan includes adding services to community centers, including skills training, daycare, after-school programs, and more.

“The community centers need to be used as they intended to be,” said Woods. “As a community center. One where an individual can go to the center for all of their needs.”

Woods believes more services could steer kids in a more positive direction.

“This might be one of those opportunities to minimize crime in our communities,” explained Woods. “It will give our children, the residents, something to do.”

There is no word on how much or who will pay for specific projects.

