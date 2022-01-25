Getting Answers
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man and a woman are facing charges after reportedly leaving their six children alone at home while they went to a laundromat nearby to play video games.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 24, dispatchers got a 911 call from someone who said they could hear children crying in a house and shouting for their mother. The caller was concerned the children were there alone.

Officers responded to the house and found six children, ranging in age from 11 months to seven years, alone in the home. The children reportedly told police their parents had left to go to a nearby laundromat. Police say while there, one of the kids approached an officer and asked him to open a pack of hotdogs because he was hungry.

Two officers stayed with the children while a third headed to the laundromat to find the parents. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found them there playing a video game with several other people. Police say Eshaun Johnson, 23, eventually spoke up and said he was the children’s stepfather and agreed to head back to the house with the officer. The mother, Marca Harris, 28, reportedly told officers she was too busy playing the game to return to the home at that time.

Johnson and Harris were both arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child; they were booked into the Bi-State Jail with bond set at $75,000 each. Child Protective Services was notified, and the children were released into the custody of a relative.

