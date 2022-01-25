Getting Answers
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood

Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has charged a man with murder after an incident on Monday night.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of South Twelfth Street. At 11:23 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the shooting call. When officers arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital where one of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, died.

The second victim is currently listed as stable.

During the investigation, Longview Police Detectives developed a suspect and got a murder warrant for Dominique Donshay Sheffield, 28, of Tyler. Sheffield was later located by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into their jail on the murder warrant with a $2,000,000 bond, as well as on numerous unrelated charges.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110.

