LSU Tiger Girls win national title after not being allowed to compete in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For every football game, basketball game, and gymnastics meet, the LSU Tiger Girls are there on the sidelines dancing and cheering on the players.

Now someone is finally cheering on them.

“Our team comes from all over the country. They come here especially to support LSU, but to mostly do nationals. So, we spend our whole fall season like doings games, doing football games and practicing, but ultimately we are still practicing for nationals,” explains senior and captain Ariel Brumfield.

Folks may not see it on the sidelines, but Tiger Girls like Brumfield and Aubree Lavergne are training for not just LSU basketball games, but a chance to compete on the national stage in Orlando. This year, they came home with the gold .

“It is the greatest feeling in the world, especially coming from what happened last year. It’s almost like a sense of accomplishment not only for us but for our university and our team as a whole and what we went through,” says Junior and Captain Aubree Lavergne. The last time the LSU Tiger Girls won the national championship was back in 2010.

Last year, the university told the LSU Tiger Girls they could not travel to the national competition because they did not have an athletic trainer, even though they were still required to perform for every athletic game.

“So, it was kind of disappointing to be able to get that opportunity. So, coming in this year we were ready to fight and we were ready to what we had to do to win that national,” adds Lavergne.

Despite last year’s challenges, the Tiger Girls came out on top this year winning first with their hip hop routine dancing to the song “Like a Boy” from Ciara. The team hopes their award-winning performance will inspire other female athletes.

“I want to say you matter, first of all, don’t let anybody try to downplay you on who you are as an athlete just because we dance or we do whatever women’s sport. You are just as important as a men’s sport. It does not matter, you put in the same hours, you work just as hard, you do everything you can just like a men’s sport,” adds Brumfield.

If you want to see the LSU Tiger Girls perform their award-winning routine, you can see it as the LSU Women’s Basketball game this Sunday, Jan. 30.

