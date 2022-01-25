Getting Answers
Longview seeks donations for Homeless Resource Day

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesperson Shawn Hara about donations needed for Homeless Resource Day on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the exhibit building at the Longview Convention Complex.

He said the community comes together to pool resources and make a “one-stop-shop” connecting individuals to needed services.

Hara said donations are being collected at the Longview Public Library to create care packages for people in need but they have not received as many items as in past years.

