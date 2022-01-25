Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
LEDCO CEO explains why 2 companies chose Longview for their facilities

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with LEDCO (Longview Economic Development Corp.) CEO, Wayne Mansfield, to get an update on two companies coming to Longview, Aviagen and Gap Inc.

Aviagen is a poultry breeding company that has closed on a property and is sorting out permits with LEDCO development services. Mansfield says they should be “moving some dirt here pretty soon”.

“About two weeks ago we finally closed on the property. So the property is now deeded to Aviagen. Currently we’re working on completing the tax abatement agreement so we can begin the tax abatement process through the city. And hopefully we can have that wrapped up here in the next week or two,” Said LEDCO CEO Wayne Mansfield.

Construction for Gap Inc. is scheduled to be completed in August. Mansfield said LEDCO is working with Gap Inc. to have a job fair this summer.

Mansfield said the proximity of Longview to I-30, Dallas and Houston is important for the companies that ship to clients worldwide, as well as the port in Shreveport. He said building relationships with site consultants and being proactive by reaching out to companies that are expanding is a concerted effort at LEDCO to bring businesses to Longview.

