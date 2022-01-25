Getting Answers
La. lieutenant governor to attend ribbon cutting at massive new sports complex in Ruston

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The City of Ruston is cutting the ribbon Tuesday, Jan. 25 on a new sports facility.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will join Mayor Ronny Walker for the celebration, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Ruston Sports Complex - Indoor Facility (2001 Champions Way). The 185-acre complex was initially built with the hope of giving residents an enjoyable and versatile place for young people to develop competitive sports skills and healthy life habits.

City officials say the complex was solely funded by taxpayer money after a citywide vote; no outside grants were used. The complex has a projected economic impact of $1.2 billion over the next 20 years.

INDOOR FACILITY DETAILS

  • 62,470 square feet
  • 6 multi-use courts (ready to host 6 basketball games, 8 volleyball games, 15 pickleball games, 6 soccer games, and a variety of other events)
  • 4,000 square foot multi-purpose room
  • State-of-the-art concession area
  • Workstations

OUTDOOR FACILITY DETAILS

  • 15 full turf multi-use fields
  • 9 tennis courts
  • 3 grass soccer/football fields
  • 7 grass baseball/softball fields
  • 3 playgrounds
  • 6-acre pond
  • Walking trail
  • Ample parking
  • RV hookups

