Krewe du Vieux parade route changes, Queen Dr. Jennifer Avegno withdraws from riding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Krewe du Vieux leaders weren’t available to talk on camera, but say it’s been a real double whammy: announcing not only their parade route has been modified, but their queen, the city’s health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says she will no longer ride, but will still reign.

Krewe leaders say they were excited to see what Dr. Avengo would bring to the parade as her chosen persona, the “Goddess of NO!”.

In a statement, the krewe says she withdrew out of a “concern for public and krewe health and safety”.

Not only that, but the krewe says insufficient NOPD resources, shortened the route. Instead, they’ll stage at Elysian Fields Avenue and Royal Street, cutting out most of the Marigny Rectangle from the route, continuing into the French Quarter to Tchoupitoulas, and then ending at Andrew Higgins and South Peters.

“The shortened parade route doesn’t bother me so much. A lot of krewes have shortened parade routes. This isn’t the end of the world, but it does send a signal to some people, you know, the chief medical officer doesn’t think it’s safe to be on a float. And that provides a week before the regulatory parades start,” said historian Arthur Hardy.

“It’s disappointing. I’m sure there are some logistics, but at this stage with it so close to the parade. It’s tough. I plan my schedules finances around these holidays and so sudden it’s frustrating,” said Sam Wurth.

Before the announcement, the pet-friendly Pep’s Pub was preparing in all ways to finally host a great KDV crowd.

“It was wonderful, Krewe Du Vieux right in front of the bar. Huge success and it’s the best day of the year for us. It’s bigger than New Year’s, bigger than Halloween for us. It’s critical and Mardi Gras and to have one of our best days taken away it’s tough,” said Wurth.

Owner, Sam Wurth says through their disappointment, they’ll still try and make the best of it, wearing costumes and hoping to draw some parade-goers. “There’s been a general malaise in the city, and I think all of us really want fun again,” said Wurth.

The ‘fun’ of Krewe Du Vieux is still ready to roll, but it certainly seems to be off to a “vaxxed and confused” start.

