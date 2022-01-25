Kings guard Fox, a New Orleans native, defends the city from Eli Apple; Pelicans fans rejoice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox took to social media Monday to defend his New Orleans roots, much to the delight of Pelicans fans.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski | AP)

Fox did not use any words to deliver his message but fans we pumped to see his reply to disgruntled former Saint Eli Apple with a retro NBA gif of Russell Westbrook making a confused face.

Apple, who now plays defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, chose violence by taking random shots at the Saints, their fans, and the city of New Orleans on Twitter Sunday night. He also took shots at the Giants fanbase. Both are franchises he played for in short stints.

Sports fans and those with ties to the city took to social media to have fun at Apple’s expense in retaliation. Fox, Sacramento’s rising star couldn’t help but show love for his native city.

Later in life, Fox’s family moved to Houston where he played his high school ball, but Fox has never forgotten where he came from.

The show of love lit up the Pelicans fanbase who are hoping their favorite franchise can land a decent size fish using assets and a stockpile of draft picks before the deadline arrives on Feb. 10.

The Kings have made it known that they’d be willing to offer one of their several highly coveted guards in a trade.

Recently, the Pelicans have sent scouts to Kings games as they possibly plot a trade.

Fox currently averages 21 points per game and 5 assists per game. He fits the bill for a Pelicans team trying to make the play-in and currently sitting two games back of No. 10 in the West. Adding a player on the cusp of stardom to help direct traffic and improve guard play could be what the Pelicans need.

Sacramento has slipped further down the Western Conference standings, two full spots behind the Pelicans at No. 11. Now under interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the ship doesn’t seem like it will be righted for the Kings soon.

For fans in New Orleans, it would be a dream to bring home one of their own.

