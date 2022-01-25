Getting Answers
Haughton man arrested, charged with 3 felonies for sex crimes involving a juvenile

Jacob Mills
Jacob Mills(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Haughton man for alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Jacob A. Mills, 40, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25 on an active warrant that was executed while he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Mills was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with three felonies: one count of second degree rape, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Detectives say the crimes were committed over a four-year period. Mills may be charged with more crimes after a thorough forensic examination of his cell phone.

Mills has a bond set at $650,000. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

