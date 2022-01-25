Entergy backs out of funding new S&WB power station

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is backing out of a $30 million commitment to finance a substation that would serve as the main power for water pumps vital to keeping the city from flooding during severe weather events.

Entergy said in a statement that it could not afford its portion of the $74 million deal due to damages sustained during Hurricane Ida. The company says it’s working with the city to develop alternative sources of funding.

Ida’s winds caused over $2 billion in damage to Entergy’s systems, including a complete collapse of one of the main transmission towers.

The new substation would use Entergy power instead of the city’s antiquated turbines. Although, new turbines are being worked on and should be done by hurricane season 2023 according to the S&WB Executive Director, Ghassan Korban. Those turbines would serve as a backup in case the substation would fail, however, they are now considered the main power source until Korban says new funding for the substation is secured.

“History has taught us that redundancy is key,” Korban said. “Ida is one key example where we lost one source of power and luckily we had a redundant system that allowed us to have uninterrupted services in terms of drinking water, wastewater treatment as well as drainage, so we cannot walk away from that commitment.”

“The citizens of the city of New Orleans cannot afford for Entergy not to step up to this obligation or for the Administration to hope that Entergy changes its mind,” said Councilmember J.P. Morrell. “Hand wringing and haggling have made it unlikely that we will see this substation online for the 2023 season as is. The Utility Committee will work directly with the Chair of the Budget, Councilmember Giarrusso, the Chair of Public Works, Councilmember Thomas, and Council President Moreno to take the necessary steps to move this project forward with public funding. In the absence of movement by our utility partner, we will do whatever is necessary to protect our residents.”

Entergy says typically the city is responsible to fund their own infrastructure projects, but the utility giant was taking an “unusual step of financing a substation for the S&WB given its financial condition.”

Drone footage shows a major Entergy tower that collapsed during Hurricane Ida. (WVUE)

“We still remain committed to assisting the City in modernizing power infrastructure, and that includes assisting in construction of the Carrollton substation if another funding source is secured and/or after Entergy New Orleans’ financial stability is restored,” Entergy said in a statement on Mon., Jan. 24. “Discussions with the New Orleans City Council, the Mayor’s office and the Sewerage & Water Board are ongoing to develop alternatives to achieve this important investment for the City of New Orleans as quickly as practical.”

Councilmember Joe Giarrusso says he’s not surprised. He says this was slated to begin by the end of the month.

“We have a problem of trying to make sure that the substation gets built sooner rather than later and knowing that we have available money, how do we get to try and fix that as quickly as we possibly can?” Giarrusso said.

Like Giarrusso, Council President Helena Moreno believes public funding will be the answer. More specifically, money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which they say would actually save ratepayers from bearing the cost, because the Sewerage and Water Board would have had to pay off the 30 million loan from Entergy over 10 years.

“Entergy’s inability to finance the Sewerage & Water Board doesn’t stop this project because the big difference is that the City now has American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars in hand,” Moreno said. “Using ARPA funds to pay for the SWBNO substation is now the most straightforward solution to funding this project, and it’s also the cheapest for ratepayers. For Entergy to finance the substation means SWBNO ratepayers would be on the hook for almost $30 million in construction costs and another $7 million in Entergy profit. The City can save SWBNO ratepayers money and keep this project moving forward by paying upfront and with ARPA dollars. It is encouraged that ARPA dollars be utilized for infrastructure investments, particularly pertaining to water and drainage infrastructure. So here it is. This substation secures cleaner, more reliable pumping and drinking water infrastructure, and it is a no-brainer for a safer New Orleans. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Council to allocate this funding to protect our people from storms and unnecessary costs.”

“I hate to say that there may be something like a silver lining here, but if we can access those federal funds and use potential other available funds, then there may be a way to try and do this hopefully quickly and by adding savings to the ratepayer,” Giarrusso said.

Korban says Entergy has still committed to the construction, operation and maintenance of the substation.

“Sewerage and Water Board and Entergy New Orleans both remain committed to the substation project. While its funding structure is not yet finalized, we are working with our partners to pursue other options for this critical project. We appreciate Entergy’s ongoing commitment to build, maintain, and supply power to SWBNO through the substation no matter the funding source,” New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said.

The delay in securing funds likely means the project will not be completed by Hurricane Season 2023 as previously planned.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.