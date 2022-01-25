Getting Answers
Education leaders launching dual enrollment portal at Jump Start Convention

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed and State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley will launch a statewide dual enrollment portal at the Jump Start Convention Tuesday, Jan. 25.

It’s happening at the River Center at 8 a.m. There will be 800 teachers, counselors and educators. The portal will be a one-stop tool for students, families and educators to discover how to earn college credit while still in high school.

The website is Louisiana dual enrollment, it also includes a direct link to the Department of Education’s Fast Forward website. The website gives pathways for students to earn an associate’s degree or gain a state-approved apprenticeship along with a high school diploma.

The portal will have dual enrollment options available is achieved through navigational components including:

  • Answers to Frequently Asked Questions
  • Searchable course offerings (both academic and technical) at Louisiana colleges & universities
  • A direct link to the Fast Forward Initiative website.

