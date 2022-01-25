Cold tonight then gradually warming up

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very cold tonight! It will be down to below freezing for all of the ArkLaTex. Plus the feels-like temperature will be even lower. However, temperatures will be on their way back up over the next few days.

This evening will have clear skies. The clouds will continue to move away, so there’s also no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little chilly. Therefore you may need a jacket. Especially after sunset, temperatures will start cooling down a little quicker.

Overnight, it will be very cold. Temperatures will be down to the upper 20s by sunrise. However, there will be a slight breeze, making it feel even colder! So some locations could feel like the teens! Otherwise it will be down to the lower 20s. Part of this is also due to the clear skies we will have tonight.

Wednesday will start cold, but will warm up a little by the afternoon. Temperatures will still struggle to get to the 50s. There will at least be lots of sunshine and no chance of rain. So it will be a beautiful day!

Thursday and Friday look to have a few passing clouds but still no rain. It will not be the prettiest weather, but still nice. Temperatures will continue to be cold in the mornings, but will warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon. Overall, this is pretty close to average for late January.

This weekend will be almost perfect! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not even be many clouds either. Temperatures will be chilly in the mornings but not as bad. The best part will be in the afternoon when the temperature reaches the lower to mid 60s. It should feel great after the cold weather we have been dealing with.

Monday will start off the week with dry weather. There will be more clouds that build up ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures should get up to the mid 60s.

Tuesday is looking to have more rain return. It does not look like a washout just yet. However I do have a 40% chance of rain. So you will likely need the umbrella on this day. Temperatures though are not expected to cool right away and will be left in the mid 60s for the high.

Have a great rest of the week!

