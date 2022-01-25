City of Shreveport explains expansion plans for crime center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about four months since the Shreveport Real Time Crime Center switched on its monitors for the first time.

Now, city officials say they are in the works of expanding the reach of the facility’s surveillance.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said during a one-on-one interview that citizens should expect the city to “double down” on its efforts to fight crime — specifically citing a deal with SWEPCO.

“We are finalizing a deal with SWEPCO to where we are about to start hanging cameras on polls throughout the city so we will have multiples of that by the end of this year to really reduce crime,” he said.

In November 2021, the city installed its first pole camera at the Shreveport fairgrounds, just days after a shooting broke out at the State Fair of Louisiana, leaving one teen injured.

As of Jan. 25, the city has access to 150 cameras, with plans to add 270.

This deal comes following the deadliest year in Shreveport history.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.